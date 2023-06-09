Springdale Borough residents have until this evening to file claims related to smokestack implosion

Claims due by Friday from smokestack impolsion

SPRINGDALE (KDKA) - Today is the deadline day for people in Springdale.

A week ago, crews broke down the two smokestacks from the former Cheswick power plant.

The implosion did cause some damage to homes and properties.

Anyone with claims or concerns has until 5 p.m. this evening to submit them.

The claims for repairs go to Charah Solutions.