Hearing set to decide if second Springdale implosion will take place on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sixteen people who live in Springdale have filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the plans to implode the former boiler house at the old Cheswick Power Plant until a ruling is issued.

The implosion is scheduled for this Friday.

The emergency motion for a preliminary injunction was filed against Charah Solutions, Controlled Demolition, Grant Mackay Demolition Company, and Civil and Environmental Consultants.

The plaintiffs want the companies to wait until a ruling is issued -- which could happen when the emergency injunction is heard in Allegheny County court at 1 p.m. today.

The people who filed the lawsuit say they suffered harm due to the implosion of two smoke stacks on June 2.

It blew out windows and caused other damage and the suit says some people still can't live in their homes.

The plaintiffs also claim the implosion created health issues.

The lawsuit says they object to the unreasonable timeline of the plan and claim it would be dangerous to dislodge the explosives on Friday.

County leaders say that people in the area should expect dust, noise, and vibrations.

The implosion will occur after 8 a.m. and roads will be closed while an exclusion zone will be set up around the site to prevent people from getting too close.