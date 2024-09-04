Brooke's AK Cookie Recipe | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is back in the kitchen and baking with Boaz Frankel! They are making cookies this week.

Brooke's Take on AK Cookies

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients:

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

6 oz semisweet chocolate

6 oz mini peanut butter M&Ms

1 cup quick-cooking oats

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugars in a mixer with the paddle attachment until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla extract and mix for another 5 minutes. Add the dry ingredients in order, mixing them in on low speed, just until each is incorporated into the dough. Scoop ping-pong-sized balls of cookie dough onto a baking sheet, then refrigerate for at least thirty minutes. Space cookie dough balls generously on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 11 to 12 minutes. Let them cool a bit on the sheets, then transfer them to wire racks to fully cool before serving.