Deadly motorcycle crash in Brentwood under investigation

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating deadly Brentwood motorcycle crash
Police investigating deadly Brentwood motorcycle crash

An investigation is underway following a deadly motorcycle crash in Brentwood Borough. 

The crash happened along Rt. 51 on Tuesday evening near Brentwood Towne Square.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a motorcycle lying in the roadway, a car that had a smashed front end, and another vehicle wrapped in police tape.

download.png
An investigation is underway following a deadly motorcycle crash along Rt. 51 in Brentwood Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Details surrounding the crash are limited, but police said that Rt. 41 was closed between Towne Square Way and Marylea Avenue "for a fatal crash reconstruction."

The person killed in the crash hasn't been identified and it's unclear what led up to the crash or if any other injuries were reported. 

