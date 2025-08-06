Deadly motorcycle crash in Brentwood under investigation

An investigation is underway following a deadly motorcycle crash in Brentwood Borough.

The crash happened along Rt. 51 on Tuesday evening near Brentwood Towne Square.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a motorcycle lying in the roadway, a car that had a smashed front end, and another vehicle wrapped in police tape.

Details surrounding the crash are limited, but police said that Rt. 41 was closed between Towne Square Way and Marylea Avenue "for a fatal crash reconstruction."

The person killed in the crash hasn't been identified and it's unclear what led up to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.