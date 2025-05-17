Cooler and breezy weather heading to the western Pennsylvania region

Most of our viewing area dodged the most intense storms with this latest severe weather outbreak sweeping across the country.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We had a few reports of trees down and minor thunderstorm wind damage in our northern West Virginia counties between yesterday afternoon and early this morning, but the time of day when this system passed through and storms to our south blocking moisture really helped us out in mitigating a higher end severe weather threat.

Rain chances and high temperatures today KDKA Weather Center

Saturday begins with a few remnant showers moving across our northern communities--mainly from Route 422 north to I-80. Skies will actually clear for a while after this brief round of showers as a dry slot wraps in around a strong low-pressure system to our northwest.

Later this afternoon and evening, some wrap-around moisture and a couple of weak disturbances will lead to some isolated showers and storms. These will be most likely between 1 and 7 p.m. and the greater potential to see this scattered activity will primarily be north of Pittsburgh toward our I-80 communities. Expect windy conditions as well with gusts upwards of 35 mph during the midday to midafternoon time frame.

Low temperatures on Saturday night KDKA Weather Center

The winds will settle down this evening and overnight, but with the low pressure still in close proximity, there will be waves of clouds expected to continue into Sunday.

Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s with highs on Sunday reaching the mid to upper 60s. The seasonably cool and dry conditions will linger through Tuesday as high pressure passes just to our north.

High temperatures on Sunday KDKA Weather Center

By Tuesday evening, and especially on Wednesday, rain chances will start to increase as a very slow-moving wave of low pressure migrates from the Plains to the East Coast. Based on current model guidance, the upper-level low will likely pass near or north of Pittsburgh, which should generally keep us in the cool sector of this system and avoid any severe weather chances.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

However, it will be very difficult to wrap in dry air at times, so skies will lean more overcast and temperatures below normal through at least Friday.

7-day forecast: May 17, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!