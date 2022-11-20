Best ways to cut costs for Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thanksgiving is just days away.

And that means you might be heading to the store to get your turkey and all the fixings. This year, inflation is making everything more expensive.

The cost of a turkey is up 17% and grocery prices, overall, are much higher.

But there are ways you can save.

First, don't go overboard and buy too much food. As for the turkey, experts said don't just buy a large one to have for leftovers. Get one that's suitable for your family.

Highlight vegetable sides over meat and use frozen ones instead of fresh ones.

Another tip: make dinner a group effort.

"If you've ever considered doing a Thanksgiving potluck, this is the year to do it. Ask your loved ones to bring dishes. Everyone will be happy to be involved," said Emily Weinstein, The New York Times Food & Cooking Editor.

And start shopping for nonperishables now.

Retailers like Walmart are pricing Thanksgiving staples the same as last year, and Aldi is taking them back to 2019.

