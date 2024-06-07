Steelers announce 2024 Training Camp schedule beginning in July

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Steelers have just wrapped up two weeks of OTAs and that means that training camp is just around the corner.

Now, we know when the Steelers will return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the 57th year.

The team announced its complete 2024 training camp schedule on Friday morning and it all gets going on July 24 when all players will report to Latrobe.

The first open practice will be the very next day, Thursday, July 25 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Open practices during the week will get going at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday and on the weekends they will start at 1:55 p.m.

Camp will break on Thursday, August 15 and that is not open to the public.

Along with open practices, the team will host its annual practice under the lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 2 at 7 p.m.

The first preseason game, which you can watch right here on KDKA-TV, will be on Friday, August 9 against Houston with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

While training camp practices are free and open to the public, you will need a mobile ticket to attend. Those tickets will be given to season ticket holders first on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Then season ticket wait list members will get access that same day at 11 a.m.

The remaining training camp open practice tickets will be available to the public at noon on Tuesday, June 25.

You can get the full training camp schedule on the Steelers' website at this link.