Report: Pittsburgh Steelers to hire Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hire Arthur Smith as the team's offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.
Smith, 41, most recently served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 through the 2023 season, compiling a record of 21-30. Before taking the Falcons' head coaching job, he served as the Tennesse Titans offensive coordinator from 2019-2020.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this story as they become available.
