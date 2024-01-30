Report: Pittsburgh Steelers to hire Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hire Arthur Smith as the team's offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers are expected to hire former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Smith had a top run game as #Titans OC before heading to Atlanta three years ago. Now he’ll be coaching Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and company in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/8QH8okMNgG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Smith, 41, most recently served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 through the 2023 season, compiling a record of 21-30. Before taking the Falcons' head coaching job, he served as the Tennesse Titans offensive coordinator from 2019-2020.

