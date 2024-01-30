Watch CBS News
Steelers

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers to hire Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hire Arthur Smith as the team's offensive coordinator, according to a report from NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Smith, 41, most recently served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 through the 2023 season, compiling a record of 21-30. Before taking the Falcons' head coaching job, he served as the Tennesse Titans offensive coordinator from 2019-2020.

