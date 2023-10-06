2 teenagers arrested in shooting deaths of Pittsburgh mother, 4-year-old daughter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenagers were arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood last year.

Police said Marquise Givner and Tarrell Jennings, both 19, were arrested on Friday morning on homicide charges in 21-year-old Temani Lewis and her 4-year-old daughter Kaari Thompson's deaths.

Police were called to a shooting on Lincoln Avenue near the Brooklyn Food Mart on the evening of Dec. 1, 2022. Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the food mart.

When first responders arrived, they found Lewis and Thompson with gunshot wounds. Thompson was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Lewis was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries on Dec. 6.

Temani Lewis died after she and her daughter were shot in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: Provided)

After Thompson's death, the community gathered to remember the 4-year-old girl as a beautiful life taken too soon.

"She was the most beautiful, loveable, adorable grandchild any grandparent could want," her grandfather Kirk Thompson said at a balloon release. "In four years, she gave me joy that most people can get in 40 years."

Both Givner and Jennings are charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault. Givner is also charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Pittsburgh police's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Violent Crime Unit detectives, the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and Allegheny County police made the arrests.