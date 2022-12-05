Family, friends come together for balloon release to honor 4-year-old Kaari Thompson

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - The community said enough is enough and there needs to be accountability after a 4-year-old girl was gunned down in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police continue to look for the people involved.

After a balloon release for Kaari Thompson, her family is asking for people to say what they know. They call the death of such a young life a tragedy.

A beautiful young life taken way too soon.

"She always came up to you. She would tell you she misses you she loves you. Her and my daughter were best friends," Kaari's aunt Heather Thompson said.

Four-year-old Kaari Thompson was killed Thursday evening during a shooting on Lincoln Avenue near the Brooklyn Food Mart. Her mother was also shot.

"Her whole family is devastated. Her family, our family. Her mother is in the hospital fighting for her life," Heather said.

As the sun was going down Sunday evening, balloons went up for Kaari. She was a student at Pittsburgh Lincoln Early Childhood. The school district echoed her family by saying she was a loving child.

Dozens of people came together to call for an end to this violence where young Kaari lost her life.

"She was the most beautiful, loveable, adorable grandchild any grandparent could want," grandfather Kirk Thompson said. "In four years, she gave me joy that most people can get in 40 years."

Mayor Ed Gainey called the for love to come through. He asked for everyone to give each other a hug, whether they knew each other or not.

"This street should be packed not just cause of what's going on but just to show love," Mayor Gainey said.

For Kaari's family, they want answers. They want someone to be held responsible for the loss of a girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

"My niece didn't deserve this. She was 4 years old. She absolutely didn't deserve this," Heather said.

At this time Pittsburgh Police are still looking for whoever was involved. They say if you know anything to give the police a call.