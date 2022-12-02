4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and child are in critical condition, officials said.

ALERT: Police are on the scene of a double shooting on the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/PYuPaIc03f — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 2, 2022

KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there are at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for the suspects.

#BREAKING: There’s a large police presence right now in Lincoln-Lemington on the 1500 bl of Lincoln Ave. At least 15 evidence markers are on the ground. I’ve seen one man loaded into an ambulance. We’re working to learn more details from police. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jSDO7EAEsH — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) December 2, 2022

Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911.

