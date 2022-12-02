4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington.
Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and child are in critical condition, officials said.
KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there are at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for the suspects.
Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911.
