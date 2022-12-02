Watch CBS News
4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and child are in critical condition, officials said.

KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there are at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for the suspects.

Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

