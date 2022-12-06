Mother injured in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar double shooting dies, family says

Family, friends come together for balloon release to honor 4-year-old Kaari Thompson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mother who was shot along with her daughter in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar last week has died, her family confirmed.

Temani Lewis' family said she succumbed to her injuries. Her daughter, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson, was also killed.

(Photo: Provided)

Detectives say gunfire rang out on Lincoln Avenue in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood around 6:40 Thursday night, hitting the 4-year-old and her mom. Police say one of them was shot inside the Brooklyn Food Mart.

Thirty evidence markers could be seen scattered on the ground outside the store.

Police said the shooters took off in unknown directions, which sparked an intense search for potentially multiple gunmen. Neighboring police departments were called in to help comb the area with K-9s and drones.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.