Arrest warrants have been issued for three people who police said are responsible for burglarizing the home of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor earlier this year.

Pittsburgh Police said Tuesday that warrants have been issued for three people in connection with the case where nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry and designer items were stolen from the rookie offensive lineman's home in the city's Duquesne Heights neighborhood in September.

Police said that detectives are working the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Winter Brantley, 25, Andre Castle Jr., 23, and Lamar Stewart, 45, after charges have been filed in the case. All three individuals are from Los Angeles, California, police said.

All three individuals face charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.

At the time of the incident, the two occupants of the home told responding officers that the jewelry and bags were missing after being away from the residence for several hours, and that they returned home to find the garage door open and a broken window.

Pittsburgh drafted Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. The offensive tackle out of Arizona State heard his name called at No. 21 overall.

In the past two years, multiple NFL and NBA players have had their homes burglarized. A man was arrested in Philadelphia earlier this month for attempting to break into Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's house in Chester County, according to CBS Philadelphia, citing a source.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic (while with the Dallas Mavericks), Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were among the athletes hit by burglars in 2024.