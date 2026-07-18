Home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley burglarized, police say

The Chester County home of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was burglarized early Saturday morning, police say.

Authorities said patrol officers responded to the All-Pro running back's home in the Malvern section of Tredyffrin Township for a report of a burglary in progress around 5 a.m. By the time officers arrived, the suspects fled, police said.

Police said Barkley's family was not injured during the incident. It remains unclear if any family members were inside the home when the burglary occurred.

Investigators said they have not received reports of any similar incidents in the area and are looking into a white SUV that may be connected to the burglary.

Tredyffrin Township Police Department

Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is assisting the Tredyffrin Township Police Department with the investigation.