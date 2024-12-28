Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's home targeted in string of home burglaries

DALLAS – The home of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was targeted in a burglary on Friday, marking the latest incident in a string of break-ins affecting high-profile athletes.

Dallas police confirmed to CBS News Texas that they responded to Doncic's home on Guernsey Lane around 10:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that unknown suspects entered the home and stole items, police said.

The Mavericks star has not publically commented on the incident.

In November, the NBA sent a memo urging players to enhance their home security when away due to the increase in burglaries, CBS Sports reported. The memo, acquired by the Associated Press, included recommendations such as updating alarm systems, securing valuables in safes, using protective guard services during road trips and having dogs as a security measure.

The memo also stated that the FBI had linked the burglaries to well-organized "transnational South American Theft Groups" utilizing advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones and signal-jamming devices. The FBI believes the crime ring primarily focuses on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches, and luxury bags.

In addition to Doncic, other targeted NBA players include Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, according to CBS Sports.

Portis reported that "most of my prized possessions" were stolen during the November incident at his home, and he offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the items.

NFL athletes have also fallen victim, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes — targeted just days apart in October — and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows.

The break-in at Doncic's home happened the same day an Associated Press source confirmed that the guard would be sidelined about a month before getting re-evaluated for a calf injury sustained in a Christmas Day loss to the Timberwolves.

A person familiar with the situation reportedly told AP that Doncic had undergone an MRI on his strained left calf.

Doncic's extended absence will likely disqualify the five-time All-NBA player from consideration for major awards, including MVP, AP reported.

Prior to the Christmas Day injury, Doncic had already missed eight games, five of which were due to a sprained right wrist.