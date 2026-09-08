Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Max Iheanachor's home burglarized for $200K in jewelry, designer bags

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Max Iheanachor's home was burglarized last month, and nearly $200,000 in property was stolen, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were called to a home in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood for reports of a burglary on Aug. 26.

21st pick Max Iheanachor of the Pittsburgh Steelers smiles on stage prior to Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn / Getty Images

The two occupants of the home told responding officers that about $150,000 to $200,000 worth of jewelry and designer bags was missing, the spokesperson said.

They told officers that after being away between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., they returned home to find the garage door open and a broken window. The spokesperson said the two people told officers that they left the home with the doors locked and the garage door closed.

No arrests have been made. It was not immediately clear if there were any suspects. Pittsburgh police are investigating the burglary.

Pittsburgh drafted Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. The offensive tackle out of Arizona State heard his name called at No. 21 overall. He is currently listed as the backup right tackle on the team's depth chart.

In the past two years, multiple NFL and NBA players have had their homes burglarized. A man was arrested in Philadelphia earlier this month for attempting to break into Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's house in Chester County, according to CBS Philadelphia, citing a source.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic (while with the Dallas Mavericks), Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were among the athletes hit by burglars in 2024.