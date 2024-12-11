Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home broken into Monday, the latest in a string of pro-athlete burglaries

Joe Burrow's home broken into during Bengals game in string of pro-athlete home burglaries

Police are investigating yet another break-in at a professional athlete's house in the latest spate of burglaries plaguing NFL and NBA players.

Authorities say someone broke into Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow's home while he was playing an NFL game on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the Hamilton County sheriff, deputies responded to Burrow's Cincinnati home shortly after 8 p.m. local time, following a call from a woman who said she found a shattered bedroom window and a ransacked room inside when she arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

Burglaries at the homes of athletes

Burrow's home is the latest in a string of burglaries targeting the homes of NBA and NFL athletes.

In October, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into just days apart.

"Obviously it's, it's frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes said in November after the break-in, which happened in October.

Travis Kelce said in a May 2024 podcast episode with his brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, that someone posted his house online and he began receiving an overwhelming amount of mail.

"The one thing you don't realize when somebody posts your house online is that now everybody just has your address," Kelce said.

The NFL isn't the only league where players have experienced burglaries.

After break-ins at Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis' home and the home of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., both the NBA and NFL warned players to take extra precautions, telling them thieves appear to be gathering details about their homes, belongings and whereabouts from social media.

Last month, sources told CBS News the FBI is investigating whether the high profile incidents are connected and if a trans-international crime ring is behind the burglaries.