Suspects wanted by FBI for robbing pro athletes' homes arrested in Chile

Police in Chile on Sunday said they arrested three Chileans wanted by the FBI for allegedly robbing the homes of professional American athletes in 2024 and 2025.

The suspects also robbed athletes in Argentina, authorities said.

The thieves stole jewelry, high-end watches and souvenirs such as sports jerseys, among other belongings, they said.

Two of them were arrested last week after breaking into the home of former tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, the last Latin American to win a Grand Slam tournament -- the 2009 U.S. Open.

"The capture of these two individuals in Argentina" led to the arrest on Saturday of a third member of the gang, Commissioner Enrique Gutierrez of Chilean Interpol said in a video released by the police.

U.S. authorities had already requested "arrest warrants with a view to extradition," he added.

In December 2024, the FBI issued a notice to sports leagues earlier this month informing teams and players of recent burglaries targeting professional athletes. The advisory y said at least nine professional athletes were targeted in the rash of forced entries at their homes across the country between September and November 2024, sources told CBS News.

Police in Chile did not reveal the names of any of the American athletes who were allegedly robbed.

CBS News previously reported on break-ins at the homes of NBA star Luca Doncic, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, and Tyler Seguin of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

In February 2025, the U.S. charged seven Chilean nationals in connection with the burglaries. The suspects stole valuables worth over $2 million, including jewelry, cash, and other luxury merchandise, according to the Justice Department.

According to police in Chile, the suspects checked the security levels of each house and reviewed the social media profiles of their potential victims.

"These individuals will face justice in the United States or Argentina, as they had no significant criminal record in Chile, having specialized in robberies outside our borders," Gutierrez added.