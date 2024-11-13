Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' homes were broken into just days apart

The homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into last month, CBS affiliate KCTV5 reported, citing law enforcement.

KCTV5 reports that police in Leawood, Kansas, responded to a burglary call on Oct. 8 at an address previously reported as Kelce's home in the Kansas City suburb. In a statement to CBS News, the Leawood Police Department said it does not comment about specific victims of crimes except in the case of fatal crashes or homicides, but provided a Call Log Map that shows police were called to a home in Leawood on the night of Oct. 8 for a reported burglary.

A police report said $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's home, according to TMZ, which first reported on the incident. CBS News has not independently confirmed that information.

Law enforcement responded to Mahomes' house in Loch Lloyd, Missouri – also near the state border – on Oct. 6 just after midnight, according to Cass County Sheriff's Office, KCTV5 reports.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Mahomes called the break-in "frustrating" and "disappointing," and said the investigation is ongoing, KCTV5 sports anchor Marleah Campbell reported.

The Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints in Kansas City on Oct. 7 and then went into a bye week, during which the team didn't play any games.

Travis Kelce said in a May 2024 podcast episode with his brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, that somebody posted his house online, and he began receiving an overwhelming amount of mail. "I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to stop bringing stuff to my house," he said on their New Heights podcast.

While appearing on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in February, Jason Kelce said his brother had to move to another house for "safety reasons." He said his brother's relationship with Taylor Swift came with an increase in attention and that dating a pop star comes with drawbacks. "Travis knows way more than I do," he said. "He had to completely move out of his house."

CBS News has reached out to local law enforcement for more information on both of the burglaries and is awaiting response.