Police: Kennywood shooting connected to feud among the teenagers

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A 15-year-old was arrested nearly two weeks after three people were shot at Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest.

Thursday morning, Allegheny County and West Mifflin police said evidence led them to the arrest of 15-year-old Darryl Pirl.

Pirl is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations. He is being charged as an adult.

Investigators concluded two guns were used because two different shell casings were found at the scene.

Detectives believe a feud between two groups of teens from different parts of the city is what ultimately sparked the gunfire.

"We're not sure what the feud is," said Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns. "During the shooting's investigation, continued information that was received by detectives and information we received from individuals that came forward with information that this is an ongoing feud between teenagers from the Homestead area and teenagers from the Duquesne area."

It's still unknown how the guns got into the park but Superintendent Kearns said they were either tossed over the fence or they were carried in by someone who climbed over the fence.

Anyone with information on the second shooter is being asked to call county police.

