Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader in the ongoing Penn State fraternity cocaine trafficking case, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that Abbatiello, 24, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and six counts of distribution of cocaine.

"College should be a marketplace of ideas and not illegal drugs," said U.S. Attorney Brian Miller. "Our office will continue working with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office, and with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who profit from illegal drug activity in our communities."

The federal charges Abbatiello is now facing come as he is awaiting trial in Pennsylvania.

Fourteen individuals in total, nearly all former or current Penn State students, were charged in the case where Pennsylvania prosecutors allege a massive drug operation was running out of the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses.

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania said pledges at the fraternity houses would cut and package the cocaine, including some who did it as an "indoctrination" into the frats.

Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson were accused of making regular trips to Philadelphia and New York for "large quantities" of cocaine, which authorities said was cut and packaged at the fraternity houses before it was distributed, mostly to other Penn State students.

During preliminary court proceedings earlier this year, witness testimony in court detailed how Abbatiello was known to refer to himself as the "Godfather" and was known for flaunting his money.

Thomas Robinson, the alleged co-ringleader, is accused of using his status within the Delta Upsilon fraternity to recruit pledges to help with drug trafficking. His father Paul Robinson, a prominent Pittsburgh attorney, has been charged in the case and is accused of hiding a safe containing drugs and cash for his son.