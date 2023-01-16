3 hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three separate hit-and-run crashes over the weekend resulted in two deaths within a 24-hour span.

Two of the crashes happened in Allegheny County.

One possibly involved a 2016 to 2018 grey Honda Civic. Pittsburgh Public Safety officers say they're looking for one with a damaged front grill.

Early Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to West Carson Street where a man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn't been released yet.

In Ross Township, 31-year-old Elizabeth Griser was killed Friday night. Her family says she was hit while walking on Babcock Boulevard near Cemetery Lane. She was on her way to Sheetz.

"How can someone just leave a body laying on the side of the road, just like a dead animal?" said Emily Vollberg, Griser's sibling.

Several people did stop to try to help and although no one is in custody right now, police say they believe they know who hit Griser and kept going.

"As many parts that were on the ground, they had to know they hit her," said Jamie Camerota, who stopped to help.

The third hit-and-run crash happened in Westmoreland County. Details are limited, but someone was hit on the Vandergrift Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

All three crashes are still under investigation and all three drivers are still out there. If you have any information on any of these crashes, you are asked to call police right away.