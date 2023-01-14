Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police search for suspect in deadly hit and run on West Carson Street

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on West Carson Street. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of West Carson Street for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man down in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police have said they're looking for a 2016-2018 grey Honda Civic with damage to the front grill. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-937-3051. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 14, 2023 / 7:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.