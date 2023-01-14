Pittsburgh Police search for suspect in deadly hit and run on West Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on West Carson Street.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of West Carson Street for reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man down in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have said they're looking for a 2016-2018 grey Honda Civic with damage to the front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-937-3051.

