Exclusive: Family speaks after loved one was killed in Ross Township hit-and-run; suspect at large

Family mourns loss of woman who was killed in hit-and-run along Babcock Boulevard

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family is in mourning after a driver struck and killed their loved one Friday night in Ross Township. The driver took off and is still at large. Her siblings want answers.

Emily Vollberg is shocked and filled with emotions, along with her brothers, Tyler and Bobby Griser, as they think about what happened to their oldest sibling less than 24 hours ago.

"How can someone just leave a body laying on the side of the road just like a dead animal?" Vollberg said.

"When I found out, I was very confused, and I thought it was all just a fuzzy dream," Tyler said.

The victim, Elizabeth Griser, was stuck along Babcock Blvd. in front of Sheetz. KDKA

Elizabeth, who they called Beth, was just 31, when a driver struck and killed her, off Babcock Boulevard near Cemetery Lane in Ross Township.

Beth was heading home from work and Bobby was picking her up at Sheetz. When 10 minutes went by and Beth's phone went to voicemail twice, he knew something was wrong.

"I made that right, coming up towards Babcock, I looked, and I saw someone laying on the ground, and people were doing CPR," Bobby said.

Then he saw the jacket the person was wearing.

"I said please, please don't let that be my sister," Bobby said.

He quickly pulled over and an officer confirmed his fear.

EMS crews took Beth to the hospital, but it was too late.

"She was just a good-hearted soul that was taken too soon," Vollberg said.

They soon learned some Good Samaritans were the ones who called 911. Jamie Camerota was with her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend, who's a volunteer firefighter. They pulled over and he immediately started doing CPR.

"I didn't know how to react, but the first thing you do, you jump in to try to help somebody," Camerota said.

She knew the car had to be traveling fast.

"As many parts that were on the ground, they had to know they hit her, because there's no way you didn't know you hit somebody," Camerota said.

The family is thankful for all they did.

"I feel glad that she just wasn't left alone," Bobby said.

Now they just wait for police to arrest the driver.

"Then we can start relieving some of our pain, knowing that justice was brought for Beth," Vollberg said.

Ross Township Police said they have the car involved in the incident. They believe they know the person behind the wheel, but at this time, no one is in custody.