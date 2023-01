One person injured in Vandergrift Bridge crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured in a crash on the Vandergrift Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The bridge was closed for a period of time following the crash, but it has since reopened.