Who are the candidates in Pittsburgh's 2025 mayoral election?

Pennsylvania voters head to the polls on May 20 to vote in the state's primary election. The race many in Pittsburgh are heading to the polls for is the mayoral primary. This primary election determines which Democratic and Republican candidates will be selected to face off against each other in November's municipal election to become the mayor of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh mayoral candidates: the Democrats

The two candidates vying for mayor of Pittsburgh on the Democratic ticket are incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor.

Gainey, elected as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor in 2021, looks to retain his position as leader of Pittsburgh.

He has promised to further invest in affordable housing and end chronic homelessness within the city while stabilizing the city's public safety departments and repairing outdated infrastructure.

O'Connor is the son of late Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O'Connor. He launched his mayoral campaign in December 2024. O'Connor got his start in politics in 2011, serving on Pittsburgh City Council for more than 10 years. In 2022, he was elected as Allegheny County controller, serving as the county's fiscal watchdog.

O'Connor says he will bring transparency as mayor of Pittsburgh, something he says the Gainey administration has lacked.

"[Gainey] is not being transparent with the public about agreements he is reaching. He made a backroom deal with the chief of police, who then skipped town, having enriched himself with our tax dollars and then lied about it," he said.

WATCH: Breaking down the Pittsburgh Mayoral debate between Gainey, O'Connor

Pittsburgh mayoral candidates: the Republicans

Two candidates are also on the Republican ticket for their party's endorsement in November's election.

Thomas West, owner of the men's clothing boutique Trim in Lawrenceville, declared his candidacy in January 2025.

One of West's main messages has been improving Pittsburgh's public safety, saying the police force has been battling to keep officers and secure funding for "far too long."

Tony Moreno, a retired Pittsburgh police officer, has entered the mayoral race again after doing so in 2021.

Moreno ran in the primary against then-incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto but ultimately came in third. He went on to win a write-in campaign on the Republican side, eventually losing to Gainey in the general election.

This time, Moreno is running as a Republican from the start.

If elected, he promises transparency, accountability, expansion of the police force, and a bump in salary.

While one of Moreno or West will be declared the victor in this primary, the eventual challenger in November's election may have difficulty defeating their Democratic opponent if history is a guide.

Pittsburghers have not had a Republican mayor since 1933. John S. Herron was the last Republican to hold the office.

WATCH: Breaking down the Pittsburgh mayoral debate between Moreno, West

What time do Pennsylvania polls open?

Polls open in Pennsylvania on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).

Voting in person at a polling place

Mail-in ballot tracker

Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.

Hand-delivering your ballot

Drop it off at a county election office.

Find out if your county has a drop box. If so, deliver a voted ballot there.

Find out if your county has a satellite election office where you can drop off a ballot.

Additional election coverage