Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scriotto announces his retirement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV has learned that Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scriotto has informed city leaders that he plans to retire.

The chief informed the city that his retirement will take effect on November 1.

Scriotto's announcement comes after the chief came under scrutiny for his decision to continue officiating college basketball games.

When Scriotto accepted the job of chief last year, he assured Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey he would no longer officiate games.

