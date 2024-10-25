Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scriotto announces his retirement

By Patrick Damp, Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - KDKA-TV has learned that Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scriotto has informed city leaders that he plans to retire. 

The chief informed the city that his retirement will take effect on November 1. 

Scriotto's announcement comes after the chief came under scrutiny for his decision to continue officiating college basketball games

When Scriotto accepted the job of chief last year, he assured Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey he would no longer officiate games. 

We will have more on this story throughout the day as it develops. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp

