Democratic nominees for Pittsburgh Mayor, Ed Gainey and Corey O'Connor to hold mayoral debate tonight

Pittsburgh voters will soon choose the nominees who will run for mayor of the city.

There are certain to be a lot of important issues surrounding these candidates, including taxes, zoning changes, public safety, and how to build the city's future.

Potholes are one issue in the city that both candidates will be sure to face if elected mayor.

"Every year, these potholes come alive when it gets warm," one person told KDKA-TV. Not doing anything permanently to fix these potholes, some of the streets are really bad."

Earlier this year, the Democratic nominees, incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor, participated in a fireside chat and debate to tackle the issues in the city.

"We didn't have to raise taxes. We stretched that penny thin. Being in this situation calls for us to make hard choices. We did that. We finished this year with a $4 million surplus," Gainey said.

"What happened with that money? You took our public safety and decreased our officers. You did not fill in our officers. Talk about transparency? That's not how you build a city of the future. You are not investing in the future, you're plugging holes to get by during an election season," O'Connor argued.

While Gainey and O'Connor are running for mayor on the Democratic ticket, two Republican candidates are also vying for the job. They are Thomas West, a Lawrenceville business owner and former TV producer, and Tony Moreno, a former police officer who ran for mayor four years ago.

Tonight, Mayor Gainey and O'Connor will once again face off in a debate, airing right here on KDKA+ at 7 p.m.

Then, on Thursday, West and Moreno will hold a debate on KDKA+, also at 7 p.m.

The primary election is set for May 20, 2025.