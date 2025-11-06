Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announce plans for 2025 Light Up Night

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One of Pittsburgh's most-attended and most-popular events, Highmark Light Up Night, is set for November 22, and on Thursday morning, city leaders are announcing the details for the event. 

Expected to attend are Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, leaders from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, and other guests. 

CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Today's press conference will include details for both the People's Gas Holiday Market, which will be open from November 21 until December 24, and Highmark Light Up Night, which will be on November 22. 

The kick-off event is Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Heinz Hall. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue