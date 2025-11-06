Watch Live: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announce plans for 2025 Light Up Night

One of Pittsburgh's most-attended and most-popular events, Highmark Light Up Night, is set for November 22, and on Thursday morning, city leaders are announcing the details for the event.

Expected to attend are Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, leaders from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, and other guests.

Today's press conference will include details for both the People's Gas Holiday Market, which will be open from November 21 until December 24, and Highmark Light Up Night, which will be on November 22.

The kick-off event is Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Heinz Hall.