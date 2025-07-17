Pittsburgh's annual Holiday Market moving to new temporary location

Pittsburgh's Holiday Market is moving to a new location this year.

Because of construction in Market Square, the Peoples Gas Holiday Market will set up shop for its 14th season in the Cultural District. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the exact location will be revealed later, but the Holiday Market will continue "to deliver the same festive charm and family-friendly magic that have made it a holiday favorite and a Pittsburgh institution for nearly 15 years."

The Holiday Market, which opens the Friday before Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas Eve, transforms Downtown into a festive winter wonderland. Vendors set up shop in decorated chalets, selling handcrafted treasures from around the world. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says the event is a key driver of seasonal foot traffic and economic impact.

While more details about this year's market will be announced later, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is accepting vendor applications through Aug. 8.

The Market Square project is the cornerstone of a 10-year $600 million revitalization project for Downtown Pittsburgh. The work is slated to be done in April, ahead of Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft. Some estimate the draft will bring at least 300,000 people to Pittsburgh.