17-year-old wanted in another teen's shooting death in Aliquippa surrenders to authorities

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 17-year-old wanted on homicide charges after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Aliquippa has turned himself in, the Beaver County District Attorney announced on Friday.

Lamar Seymour was wanted in the death of 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow, who was shot and killed after a house party in Aliquippa on Saturday.

District Attorney David Lozier said Seymour surrendered to the county sheriff. State police will take him to the magistrate's office for a hearing. In a statement, Lozier said citizens helped law enforcement make the arrest possible.

Lozier says Sparrow was at what he believes was a graduation party before the shooting. According to court records, video from surveillance cameras and a witness account reveal Seymour and two other passengers stopped on Knoll Street by Main Street in a minivan before Seymour pulled Sparrow out of another vehicle.

Shots were fired, and Sparrow fell onto the sidewalk. The warrant says Seymour was the only person within 5 feet of Sparrow at the time of the shooting.

The homicide in Aliquippa was one of two deadly shootings involving teenagers in Beaver County over the past weekend. Nasean Hunt, 18, was charged and arrested in 15-year-old Asaun Moreland's death in Ambridge. Officials said they're still looking for a second shooter in that case.