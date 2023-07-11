Police make arrest in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Ambridge
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Ambridge Borough.
On Sunday evening, the boy was shot and killed around 7 p.m. along Church Street in Ambridge.
The Beaver County District Attorney will be holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the arrest that was made.
No other details have been made available.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
