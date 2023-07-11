Watch CBS News
Police make arrest in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) -- An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Ambridge Borough.

On Sunday evening, the boy was shot and killed around 7 p.m. along Church Street in Ambridge. 

The Beaver County District Attorney will be holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the arrest that was made.

No other details have been made available. 

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.  

