State Police investigating deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - The Aliquippa community is searching for answers after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said investigators are working non-stop to solve this homicide, and he, the mayor, and family are calling on the public to help them seek justice.

Nicole Sparrow held back tears, thinking about her son, Dahvea, known by many as Dahv.

"I've got to meet with the funeral home tomorrow to plan the funeral for my baby," Nicole said. "That was mine. That was mine. It's my only baby."

The 15-year-old's life was cut short Saturday night. DA Lozier said Dahv was at a house party in Aliquippa when someone shot and killed the teen by Main and Knoll around 11:30 p.m.

"I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Nicole said.

Mayor Dwan B. Walker

Dahv had a long life ahead of him. He was heading into his sophomore year at Aliquippa High School and loved football and boxing.

Mayor Dwan Walker knew Dahv since he was born and coached him for years.

"This was a great kid. He was one of these kids that lit up a room. He was one of these kids whose life was ahead of him. This dude could have been the mayor, he could have been anything," Walker said.

Dahv's cousin, and Aliquippa School District Superintendent, Dr. Phillip Woods, said Dahv had a lot of potential and a strong support system from his family.

"He was coming into his own. He was starting to blossom as a young man," Woods said.

Genetha Short is still processing the loss of her nephew.

"I loved Dahvea like he was my son, and I know he didn't deserve this," Short said.

She and the rest of the family and local officials want the violence to stop.

"It's not him, it's not on the police department, it's not on the politicians, it's about us folks," Short said.

They're looking for answers.

"I can't bring him back, so all I can ask for is justice," Short said.

They're also praying the shooter is held accountable.

"The coward that did this and whoever saw it, you need to come forward," Walker said.

"I can't live here, knowing somebody walking around took my child from me," Nicole said.

The school district is providing counseling this coming week for anyone who needs it.

Beaver County Crime Solvers is offering a $5,000 reward for just one week to anyone who shares information that can lead to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 724-773-7400, the City of Aliquippa Police Department at 724-375-6682, or Crime Solvers at 724-774-2000. Callers can remain anonymous.