Skincare, hairstyles and cosmetics highlight Talk Pittsburgh Beauty Buzz Week 2025. Here's what you missed!
Nikki's Magic Wand
Business owner Nicole Narvaez is showing up the miracle that is her magic wand for makeup.
- LINK YOU UP: Nikki's Magic Wand
Finding your perfect scent!
Scent expert, Chloe Schweiger, of Interparfums, is breaking down how to shop for the perfect perfume.
- LINK YOU UP: Interparfums on Instagram
Watercolor makeup trend with Marie Miclot
Makeup artist Marie Miclot is showing us the secrets to this season's hottest makeup trend - watercolor.
- LINK YOU UP: Marie Miclot Makeup
Pamela Anderson-inspired up-do
Our hosts are experimenting with hairstyles!
A closer look at skincare products
Our resident doc, Dr. Natalie Gentile, is taking a deeper look at the ingredients in skincare and cosmetic products.
- LINK YOU UP: Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh | Rebel Wellness
Mikey's Favorite Things
Host Mikey Hood is sharing her favorite cosmetic products from her beauty routine.
In A Mikey Minute: The daily essentials in your purse
Host Mikey Hood is asking Pittsburghers, "What cosmetics do you keep in your purse?"
Subtl Beauty with Rachel Reid
Cosmetics business owner Rachel Reid has gone viral for her stackable beauty routine. Here's a closer look at her Subtl Beauty line.
- LINK YOU UP: Subtl Beauty
Kelly's Favorite Things
Host Kelly Dzanaj kicked off the week by showing us her favorite things from her beauty routine.