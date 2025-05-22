Watch CBS News

Skincare, hairstyles and cosmetics highlight Talk Pittsburgh Beauty Buzz Week 2025. Here's what you missed!

By
Heather Lang
Senior Digital Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.
Read Full Bio
Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Talk Pittsburgh's first-ever Beauty Buzz Week, from May 19-23, 2025, featured our favorite cosmetics, beauty routines and skincare advice. Here's a look back!

Nikki's Magic Wand

Business owner Nicole Narvaez is showing up the miracle that is her magic wand for makeup.

Learning about a product that made us think, "Why didn't I think of that?" | Beauty Buzz Week 04:12
Finding your perfect scent!

Scent expert, Chloe Schweiger, of Interparfums, is breaking down how to shop for the perfect perfume.

The expert guide that helps you find the scent that fits you | Beauty Buzz Week 04:55
Watercolor makeup trend with Marie Miclot

Makeup artist Marie Miclot is showing us the secrets to this season's hottest makeup trend - watercolor.

How to add a bright burst of water color to your makeup routine | Beauty Buzz Week 05:19
Pamela Anderson-inspired up-do

Our hosts are experimenting with hairstyles!

How to do Pamela Anderson's classy, messy up-do hairstyle | Beauty Buzz Week 05:00
A closer look at skincare products

Our resident doc, Dr. Natalie Gentile, is taking a deeper look at the ingredients in skincare and cosmetic products.

How important are vitamins when it comes to your skin? | Beauty Buzz Week 04:45
Mikey's Favorite Things

Host Mikey Hood is sharing her favorite cosmetic products from her beauty routine. 

Mikey shares her must-haves for a flawless look | Beauty Buzz Week 03:35
In A Mikey Minute: The daily essentials in your purse

Host Mikey Hood is asking Pittsburghers, "What cosmetics do you keep in your purse?"

What are your daily essentials you can't leave the house without? | In A Mikey Minute 04:32
Subtl Beauty with Rachel Reid

Cosmetics business owner Rachel Reid has gone viral for her stackable beauty routine. Here's a closer look at her Subtl Beauty line.

Talking portable, stackable makeup with Rachel Reid | Beauty Buzz 05:24
Kelly's Favorite Things

Host Kelly Dzanaj kicked off the week by showing us her favorite things from her beauty routine.

Kicking off Beauty Buzz Week with some of Kelly's favorite products for summer 04:15
Mikey Hood and Heather Abraham contributed to this report.

