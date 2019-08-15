Mikey Hood KDKA-TV

Pittsburgh native Mikey Hood joined KDKA in March 2019.

Mikey has had a public presence in Pittsburgh for quite some time through her on-line show PghSpot, a platform she created to highlight the movers and shakers in the Burgh!

Mikey grew up in the East End of Pittsburgh and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School. Her desire to get into TV started as a kid, when she would interview and produce pretend commercials for all of her friends. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where she studied Writing and Communications.

Mikey is very active in the community where she produces a live show called 'Neighborhood Conversations' which transforms a local business into a broadcast studio for one day. During 'Neighborhood Conversations' she interviews local heroes in front of a live studio audience, who have the opportunity to interact and learn from the person being featured.

When Mikey is not on "Pittsburgh Today Live," she loves spending time on long hikes and with her close friends!

VITALS

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Alma Mater: Taylor Allderdice, HS, Pittsburgh

FAVORITES

I like most music, but my favorite is 90's R&B! Movie: My favorite movies are the 'Abyss' which is an 80's movie about an underwater world and 'Coming to America' with Eddie Murphy! Oh and "Fast Forward" an 80's dance movie!

I'm horrible at watching TV. I usually don't even cut it on! Back in the day I was a diehard ER fan! I prefer watching movies. Book: I love reading. Usually self-help books. I'm always working on me!

Exploring new cities, eating out at restaurants, hanging with family and friends, exercising, sporting events Food: Whatever is on the menu I'm eating it... except for hot dogs with ketchup and cottage cheese.

I can't just pick one... Altius, BEBE's Korean Food and I'm dying to try TAKO. Sport/Exercise: Hiking is the best…I'll take on any trail (with my pepper spray)

MLK has had a profound impact on where I am today Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers

"Focus on the things that you can change not on what you can't" - Unknown Word: Forward

Bermuda Holiday: Christmas by the fireplace

