Kelly Dzanaj
Kelly Dzanaj joins Talk Pittsburgh as co-host alongside Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood. She is a born-and-bred Pittsburgher, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in the South Hills and has been in the media market for 11 years.
A proud Penn State graduate, Kelly has been the host of 100.7 STAR's Afternoon Drive from 2-7 p.m. and has loved every minute of getting to connect with Pittsburghers every single day.
Her work has been nationally-recognized with a coveted Gracie Award in 2022 (think Oscars for women in media!) and is Pittsburgh City Paper's Best Radio Personality two out of the last three years!
Kelly resides in Washington County (Peters Township) with her husband and two children.
She is so excited to be part of the Talk Pittsburgh team and loves talking about Pittsburgh to Pittsburghers, every single day, on a variety of platforms.
VITALS
- Joined KDKA: April 2023
- Hometown: Jefferson Hills
- Alma Mater: Thomas Jefferson High School/Penn State
FAVORITES
- Music: Pop music
- Movie: Now & Then
- TV Show: Schitt's Creek
- Book: Are you There God? It's Me, Margaret - Judy Blume
- Food: Sushi
- Local Restaurant: North Shore Tavern
- Hidden PA Gem: Randyland
- Sport/Exercise: walking the awesome parks in Pittsburgh with my kiddos!
- Historical Figure: Sally Ride (first American woman in Space)
- Favorite Pennsylvanian: Taylor Swift!!! (Honorable mention: Mark Cuban- Shark Tank ADDICT over here!)
- Quote: "Life is 10 percent what you make it and 90 percent how you take it."
- Word: Happy
- Vacation Spot: Sea Isle City, NJ
- Holiday: Easter
- Planet: Jupiter
THIS OR THAT
- Facebook or Twitter? Facebook
- Cats or Dogs? Dogs
- Beatles or Rolling Stones? Beatles
- Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy
- Phone Call or Text? text
- Mac or PC? PC
- Coffee or Tea? Coffee
- Paper or Plastic? Paper
- Morning Person or Night Person? Night
- East Coast or West Coast? East
- Star Trek or Star Wars? Star Wars
