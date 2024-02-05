(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kelly Dzanaj joins Talk Pittsburgh as co-host alongside Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood. She is a born-and-bred Pittsburgher, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in the South Hills and has been in the media market for 11 years.

A proud Penn State graduate, Kelly has been the host of 100.7 STAR's Afternoon Drive from 2-7 p.m. and has loved every minute of getting to connect with Pittsburghers every single day.

Her work has been nationally-recognized with a coveted Gracie Award in 2022 (think Oscars for women in media!) and is Pittsburgh City Paper's Best Radio Personality two out of the last three years!

Kelly resides in Washington County (Peters Township) with her husband and two children.

Contact Kelly Dzanaj: Facebook | X | Instagram | Email

She is so excited to be part of the Talk Pittsburgh team and loves talking about Pittsburgh to Pittsburghers, every single day, on a variety of platforms.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: April 2023

April 2023 Hometown: Jefferson Hills

Jefferson Hills Alma Mater: Thomas Jefferson High School/Penn State

FAVORITES

Music: Pop music

Pop music Movie: Now & Then

Now & Then TV Show: Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek Book: Are you There God? It's Me, Margaret - Judy Blume

Are you There God? It's Me, Margaret - Judy Blume Food: Sushi

Sushi Local Restaurant: North Shore Tavern

North Shore Tavern Hidden PA Gem: Randyland



Randyland Sport/Exercise: walking the awesome parks in Pittsburgh with my kiddos!

walking the awesome parks in Pittsburgh with my kiddos! Historical Figure: Sally Ride (first American woman in Space)

Sally Ride (first American woman in Space) Favorite Pennsylvanian: Taylor Swift!!! (Honorable mention: Mark Cuban- Shark Tank ADDICT over here!)

Taylor Swift!!! (Honorable mention: Mark Cuban- Shark Tank ADDICT over here!) Quote: "Life is 10 percent what you make it and 90 percent how you take it."

"Life is 10 percent what you make it and 90 percent how you take it." Word: Happy

Happy Vacation Spot: Sea Isle City, NJ

Sea Isle City, NJ Holiday: Easter

Easter Planet: Jupiter

THIS OR THAT