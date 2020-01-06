Heather Abraham KDKA-TV

Heather Abraham anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with David Highfield. The pair also co-host "Pittsburgh Today Live" weekday mornings.

It was an exciting homecoming for Heather when she joined KDKA in 2010. She grew up in Shaler Township and graduated from Shaler Area High School. Her desire to get into news started there with the morning announcements. She continued her education at West Virginia University where she studied Broadcast News.

Before moving back home, she reported at News 12 Brooklyn, a 24-hour cable news station in New York City. Heather spent four years covering everything Brooklyn as a reporter, photographer, and editor. She says it was her time in Brooklyn that prepared her the most for the next step in her career.

Heather is an award winning journalist. She has been nominated for several Emmy's, including for a deeper look into the work of the Pittsburgh Police Vice Squad. She also won a Golden Quill award for her reporting on a 7-alarm fire in Homestead. Growing in her on-air role on PTL, she was also nominated for an Emmy for hosting the show.

Being an active part of the community is very important to Heather. She's been involved with the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, even taking part in their annual polar plunge fundraiser, as well as Hair Peace Charities, Animal Friends, and the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund. Her community involvement, though, includes being a good neighbor! She established an annual block party and helped to create a safe Light Up Night on her street during the 2020 COVID pandemic.

When she's not anchoring or hosting, Heather loves spending time with her family. Her husband Frank is a City of Pittsburgh firefighter. They have two girls and welcomed a baby boy to their family in 2019. They also have two dogs and decided to add to the chaos by adding two pet fish to the mix!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: 2010

2010 Hometown: Shaler, Pa.

Shaler, Pa. Alma Mater: Shaler Area High School, WVU

FAVORITES

Music: I love all kinds of music but really enjoy hip-hop.

I love all kinds of music but really enjoy hip-hop. Movie: My favorite movie probably comes from my childhood. I watched the "Labyrinth" with David Bowie on repeat.

My favorite movie probably comes from my childhood. I watched the "Labyrinth" with David Bowie on repeat. TV Show: LOVED the Netflix show "Bridgerton"!

LOVED the Netflix show "Bridgerton"! Book: This is tough because I love to read! I enjoyed several books by Margaret Atwood. "Child 44" is at the top of my list. I'm always looking for a good suggestion!

This is tough because I love to read! I enjoyed several books by Margaret Atwood. "Child 44" is at the top of my list. I'm always looking for a good suggestion! Food: Um, yes please.

Um, yes please. Local Restaurant: We are so lucky to have so many great restaurants. For bar food, we love Bigham Tavern. For a nice dinner, Altius is amazing.

We are so lucky to have so many great restaurants. For bar food, we love Bigham Tavern. For a nice dinner, Altius is amazing. Hidden PA Gem: Coney Island hot dogs in New Castle. What I wouldn't give for a chili dog right now!

Coney Island hot dogs in New Castle. What I wouldn't give for a chili dog right now! Sport/Exercise: I really enjoy lifting but usually my exercise consists of long stroller walks!

I really enjoy lifting but usually my exercise consists of long stroller walks! Historical Figure: Does Rosie the Riveter count? The image most associate with "Rosie" came from a Pittsburgh artist.

Does Rosie the Riveter count? The image most associate with "Rosie" came from a Pittsburgh artist. Favorite Pennsylvanian: Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers Quote: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'" – Fred Rogers

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'" – Fred Rogers Word: Optimistic

Optimistic Vacation Spot: We were fortunate enough to travel to Hawaii before. If I close my eyes, I can still smell Hawaii. It is such a beautiful place.

We were fortunate enough to travel to Hawaii before. If I close my eyes, I can still smell Hawaii. It is such a beautiful place. Holiday: Christmas Eve. I like the excitement before the big day.

Christmas Eve. I like the excitement before the big day. Planet: Earth. Definitely Earth.

THIS OR THAT

Facebook or Twitter? That's tough! I think Facebook.

That's tough! I think Facebook. Cats or Dogs? Dogs

Dogs Beatles or Rolling Stones? Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy

Comedy Phone Call or Text Message? Phone Call

Phone Call Mac or PC? Mac

Mac Coffee or Tea? Coffee. Always coffee.

Coffee. Always coffee. Paper or Plastic? Are we talking about spending or grocery store?

Are we talking about spending or grocery store? Morning Person or Night Person? Morning :)

Morning :) East Coast or West Coast? I don't know much about the west coast, but the east coast has my heart.

I don't know much about the west coast, but the east coast has my heart. Star Trek or Star Wars? Yikes! Neither!

