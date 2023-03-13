Report: Pittsburgh Steelers sign Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just hours after reportedly losing CB Cam Sutton to the Detroit Lions in free agency, the Steelers found a replacement in the secondary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson to a contract.

Steelers reached agreement with Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson, per source. pic.twitter.com/GJDJWfaGO3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The 32-year-old cornerback was selected to eight Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro three times in his 12-year career. After leaving the Arizona Cardinals for the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson played in all 17 games in the 2022 campaign, compiling five interceptions.