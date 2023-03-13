Watch CBS News
Steelers

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers sign Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson

/ CBS Pittsburgh

412 Fanatics: Signing for Steelers fans
412 Fanatics: Signing for Steelers fans 02:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just hours after reportedly losing CB Cam Sutton to the Detroit Lions in free agency, the Steelers found a replacement in the secondary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson to a contract. 

The 32-year-old cornerback was selected to eight Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro three times in his 12-year career. After leaving the Arizona Cardinals for the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson played in all 17 games in the 2022 campaign, compiling five interceptions. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.