Report: Pittsburgh Steelers sign Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just hours after reportedly losing CB Cam Sutton to the Detroit Lions in free agency, the Steelers found a replacement in the secondary, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson to a contract.
The 32-year-old cornerback was selected to eight Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro three times in his 12-year career. After leaving the Arizona Cardinals for the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson played in all 17 games in the 2022 campaign, compiling five interceptions.
