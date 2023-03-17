Seattle Seahawks sign former Steelers LB Devin Bush to one-year deal

SEATTLE (KDKA) - A former Steeler and first-round pick has a new home.

According to a report from the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, the Seahawks have inked linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal.

The Steelers traded up to draft the linebacker out of Michigan in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 52 games with the Steelers over four seasons, Bush had two interceptions, recovered five fumbles, and recorded 173 solo tackles.

So far in free agency, the Steelers have made a slew of moves at the linebacker position, signing Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts while cutting Myles Jack and now losing Devin Bush.