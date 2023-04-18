Report: Steelers bringing in WR Allen Robinson for a physical

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With less than two weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of bringing in another weapon for second-year QB Kenny Pickett.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are reportedly bringing in former Pro Bowl WR Allen Robinson for a physical. If he passes the physical, a trade is expected with the Los Angeles Rams.

Steelers are bringing Rams WR Allen Robinson for a physical and if he passes, a trade to Pittsburgh is expected to happen, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

WR Allen Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed this season, of which the Rams already have paid $5 million. It is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million to Robinson, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and in 10 games with the blue and yellow, compiled 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Prior to his time on the west coast, Robinson played four seasons with the Chicago Bears, going over the century mark twice, and totaling 100 catches in 2020.

The Penn State product was also selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, representing the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he put up career highs with 1400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.