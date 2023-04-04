Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign Damontae Kazee and Zach Gentry

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed veteran safety Damontae Kazee to a two-year deal on Tuesday. The club also brought back tight end Zach Gentry on a one-year contract.

Kazee played well for the Steelers in 2022 after missing the first half of the season because of a wrist injury. Kazee finished with 20 tackles and picked off two passes in nine games with Pittsburgh.

Kazee's return gives Steelers All-Pro free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick some continuity at the back end of the secondary after Terrell Edmunds, a five-year starter at strong safety, left in free agency for Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old Kazee spent his first four seasons in the league with Atlanta, which picked him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. Kazee tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018. He spent 2021 with Dallas before initially signing with the Steelers in May 2022.

Gentry has been used primarily as a blocker since being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-8 Gentry has grown a bit in the offense in recent years. He caught 19 passes for 132 yards in 2022. He has yet to catch a touchdown pass.