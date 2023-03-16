Watch CBS News
Steelers reportedly cut LB Myles Jack

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are reportedly saying goodbye to one of their linebackers. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have decided to cut Myles Jack just one year after signing him. 

On March 17, 2022, the Steelers signed Jack to a two-year deal after he spent six seasons with Jacksonville Jaguars. 

This past season, Jack recorded 61 solo tackles in 13 starts for the Steelers. 

The report of the team cutting Jack comes just moments after the Steelers reportedly signed LB Elandon Roberts to a two-year deal

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest Steelers free agency news.

