Steelers reportedly re-sign tight end Zach Gentry

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fans of the Steelers' online talk show "Grilling and Chilling" got some good news on Saturday morning - its co-host is coming back to the team.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is re-signing tight end, Zach Gentry.

TE Zach Gentry going back to #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

Terms were not immediately made available.

The Steelers drafted Gentry in the fifth round, 141st overall, in the 2019 draft.

Across 40 games, he's started 26 times, and recorded 39 receptions for 303 yards, but has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL. In two seasons at Michigan, Gentry had 49 receptions for 817 yards and scored four touchdowns.