Steelers reportedly re-sign tight end Zach Gentry
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Fans of the Steelers' online talk show "Grilling and Chilling" got some good news on Saturday morning - its co-host is coming back to the team.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is re-signing tight end, Zach Gentry.
Terms were not immediately made available.
The Steelers drafted Gentry in the fifth round, 141st overall, in the 2019 draft.
Across 40 games, he's started 26 times, and recorded 39 receptions for 303 yards, but has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL. In two seasons at Michigan, Gentry had 49 receptions for 817 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.