Report: Steelers re-sign DT Larry Ogunjobi to 3-year deal

Steelers fans excited about young core as they look toward 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Despite losing CB Cameron Sutton to free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in the second day of legal tampering in the free agency period.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are re-signing DT Larry Ogunjobi to a 3-year deal, that will pay the defensive lineman $21.75 million in the first years.

Free-agent DT Larry Ogunjobi is headed back to the Steelers on a three-year, $28.75 million deal that will pay him $21.75 million in the first two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

This will mark the fourth signing by the black-and-gold in this free agency period. The first, of which, was former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, who reportedly signed a 1-year deal.

Then, on Tuesday afternoon, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the signing of former Jets offensive lineman Nate Herbig, and the re-signing of FS Damontae Kazee to two-year contracts.

In Ogunjobi's first season with the Steelers, he played 16 games, tallying 1.5 sacks and 48 total tackles.