Report: CB Cameron Sutton signs contract with Detroit Lions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the NFL free agency period beginning on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly without one of its better players in the secondary.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, CB Cam Sutton is on his way to Detroit after reportedly signing a deal with the Lions.

Source: The #Lions are signing Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal worth $33M with $22.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

After the departure of Sutton, the Pittsburgh Steelers have Arthur Maulet, Ahkello Witherspoon, James Pierre, Chris Wilcox and Levi Wallace at cornerback.

Sutton, 28, was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. In six seasons in the steel city, Sutton compiled two sacks, six forced fumbles, 143 solo tackles and eight interceptions. Sutton only missed one game since the 2018 campaign.