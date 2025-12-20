Fall-like temps kick off official start to winter in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunday is the start of winter at 10:03 AM, but ironically it will feel more like Fall with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT big weather change

A wintry mix on Tuesday morning and a slight chance of showers for Christmas and Kwanza. The holiday stretch looks mostly quiet, with no major storms expected.

CBS News Philadelphia

A dry cold front passes Sunday, followed by chilly but manageable conditions Monday. Travel conditions appear generally good, though there is a low-confidence chance for some light snow north of Philadelphia late Monday night into early Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected.

That changes to all rain-- but mainly spotty showers through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be too warm for any meaningful snow.

CBS News Philadelphia

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day trend seasonable to mild, with highs mainly in the 40s with dry weather. A weak system could bring a spotty light rain on Christmas Day, and again on Friday for Kwanzaa, but confidence remains low and impacts look minimal.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Not as cold. High 47, low 33.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43, low 22.

Tuesday: Mix to rain. High 43, low 31.

Wednesday/Christmas Eve: Sunny Christmas Eve. High 49, low 39.

Thursday/Christmas Day: Chance showers. High 47, low 33.

Friday: Chance showers. High 53, low 40.

Saturday: Drying out. High 43, low 37.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast