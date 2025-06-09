Where do you vote for New Jersey's 2025 primary election? Find your polling location

Voters sound of on New Jersey governor's race in Monmouth County

Voters sound of on New Jersey governor's race in Monmouth County

Polls open Tuesday for New Jersey's 2025 primary election.

If you didn't take advantage of early voting, here's how to find out where to cast your ballot.

Where do I vote in New Jersey?

Polling locations for New Jersey residents can be found using the state's online search tool. Users will need to enter their street address and ZIP code.

Residents can also find their polling place information on sample ballots sent out by their county.

Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Do I need an ID to vote in New Jersey?

New Jersey residents will only be asked to show ID when registering to vote or the first time they vote in person or by mail.

In those cases, acceptable IDs include a passport, student ID, driver's license, government-issued ID or a document, such as a bank statement or government check, that includes a name and address.

Can I drop off a mail-in ballot on Election Day?

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to your Election Day polling location.

If you want to drop off a vote-by-mail ballot in person, it can be placed in your county's secure ballot drop box or delivered to your county's Board of Elections Office on Election Day.

Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. Click here to find your county's secure ballot drop box locations, and click here to find your county's Board of Elections Office.

Vote-by-mail ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by your county's Board of Elections on or before June 16.

Does your polling place change automatically if you move?

No. If you move, you must update your voter registration information before Election Day. You can do so HERE.