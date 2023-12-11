Wild weather weekend saw 3 record daily rainfall maximums in Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A wild weather weekend will wrap up on Monday, but not before a band of light snow pushed through the Delaware Valley during the morning commute.

Heavy downpours Sunday continued overnight before transitioning to a rain and snow mix. The storm wraps up later Monday morning, leaving cold temperatures and blustery winds in its wake, but a Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the region until 4 p.m.

There were at least three record daily rainfall maximums on Sunday, with 1.86 inches in Wilmington, Delaware, 1.60 inches in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and 1.66 inches in Philadelphia.

Flooding on Lincoln and Kelly Drives

Heavy rain created flooding and ponding along both Lincoln and Kelly Drives from Sunday into Monday. On Lincoln Drive, both directions between Gypsy Lane and Wissahickon Avenue saw some significant flooding.

Car drives through flooding on Lincoln Drive, Dec. 10, 2023

At 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, motorists continued to drive through flood waters even as another driver became stuck Monday morning.

Car stuck in flooding at 61st and Passyunk Avenue

Snow in Quakertown

Flakes fell for several hours in Quakertown early Monday, creating slick roads and tough driving conditions for the morning commute.

Snow came down heavier earlier in the morning, around 4 and 5 a.m., before changing over to mostly rain by 6:30 a.m.

Drivers said they were surprised by the snow Monday morning.

"I would say I like to see the snow, but driving in it is a real problem," one motorist said.

Snow in Quakertown, Dec. 10, 2023

In Philadelphia, cameras captured snow falling Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., but at that time, precipitation was reaching the ground as rain because of warmer temperatures.

Jersey Shore storms



Along the Jersey Shore, rain and wind pose the bigger threat. Winds continued to pick up Monday morning, and there are some flood concerns as high tide moves in.

Steady rain and gusty winds along the Jersey Shore as a powerful storm system moves out of our area. We’re live all morning @CBSPhiladelphia with the latest on conditions. pic.twitter.com/Z8J10962jn — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 11, 2023