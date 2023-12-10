NEXT Weather: Rain to switch to snow in some parts of Philadelphia region overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rain and wind will continue Sunday evening as a strong cold front crosses the Philadelphia region. As of 8 p.m., we've seen up to 1.5 inches of rain in spots, and we are not done yet. Some areas northwest of Philadelphia might see snow as the storm moves through and temperatures drop.

A Flood Watch is in effect through 4 p.m. Monday across much of the region, but flash flooding is not expected.

Moderate to heavy rain will continue through the overnight hours. As cold air moves in, areas in the northwest, including Allentown and Carbon and Monroe Counties might see some light snow, with the highest elevation regions getting 1-2 inches.

The rain and snow will end by mid-morning Monday after an additional 1-2 inches or more falls around the region.

We remain on WEATHER ALERT into Monday due to strong northwest winds and a massive change in temperatures from day to day. It was in the mid-60s Sunday afternoon, but wind chills will likely drop into the mid to low 30s at the same time Monday.

Stay with the NEXT WEATHER team for continual updates.