Cool and cloudy this Saturday in the Philadelphia region, dodging showers and thunderstorms

Cool weekend in the Philadelphia region with clouds and rain showers

Father's Day weekend is almost here, and the weather around Philly and the shore is going to keep us on our toes.

Saturday brings a noticeable change.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Temperatures take a tumble into the low 70s, and it's going to feel cooler, but still humid. Clouds stick around for most of the day, and we'll be dodging showers and a few thunderstorms, especially in the morning and early afternoon.

Definitely not the best beach day, so maybe have some indoor plans as a backup.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday, Father's Day, is looking a bit damp and chilly, with highs stuck in the upper 60s and plenty of clouds.

There's still a chance for more showers and maybe even a storm later in the day, so it might be best to keep the backyard BBQ plans flexible.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Monday stays cool and showery too, so this pattern will linger a bit. Not the sunniest stretch, but definitely not a scorcher, just make sure Dad's got a dry seat and maybe a hoodie!

FYI: The official start to summer is a week from Friday, on June 20th at 5:01 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 70. Low 65.

Sunday: Showers. High 69. Low 60.

Monday: Showers. High 70. Low 60.

Tuesday: Clouds, showers. High 76. Low 63.

Wednesday: Some sun. High 87. Low 67.

Thursday: Heating up. High 92. Low 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 71.

